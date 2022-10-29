WKU’s annual homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This weekend, WKU will be celebrating homecoming.

And tonight- the homecoming parade began at 5 p.m.

For the theme this year, they’re calling it the “Nightmare on Normal Street.”

WKU’s sororities and fraternities gathered together with their decorated floats to sing, dance and show their best school spirit.

The Bowling Green Fire Department even drove in the parade to show their support for the Hill Toppers.

The parade began at Hardin Planetarium where students traveled down State Street then over to Fountain Square Park.

The floats and their crowds continued up College Street and ended up in front of Cherry Hall.

Tomorrow, Saturday the 29th, our WKU Hilltoppers will go up against the North Texas Mean Greens at 2:30 p.m. for their homecoming game.

