Zoo welcomes its first baby Francois’ langur

The Saint Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois’ langur.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - The Saint Louis Zoo has announced the birth of a Francois’ langur, an endangered species.

KMOV reports Rhubarb, a 1-month-old female, was born at the zoo on Sept. 30. to mom, Dolly, and dad, Deshi.

Officials said Rhubarb is the first Francois’ langur ever born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

“With this being our first langur birth here at the Saint Louis Zoo, Rhubarb has been a valuable addition to our langur troop,” said Ethan Riepl, a primate keeper.

According to the zoo, the Francois’ langur monkey species are born with bright orange hair. Adult female Francois’ langurs will assist in carrying for young langurs.

Zoo officials said Rhubarb and her mother required constant care and supplemental feedings due to health issues after birth.

The zoo’s primate keepers cared for Rhubarb until her mother was healthy enough to care for her independently.

“Dolly has been a phenomenal mother and, through the benefit of her having a great relationship with the keeper staff, has been incredibly accommodating to the supportive care,” Riepl said. “She deserves all the credit in the world for our success.”

