Halloween Trick-or-Treat times

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away... it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating!

Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area. If your city or county isn’t listed, you can contact city hall, the judge executive’s office, or your local police or sheriff’s department.

Monday, October 31

Bowling Green: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Glasgow: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

These times also apply to those handing out candy as well.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.