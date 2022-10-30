Halloween Trick-or-Treat times

Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away... it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating!

Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area. If your city or county isn’t listed, you can contact city hall, the judge executive’s office, or your local police or sheriff’s department.

Monday, October 31

Bowling Green: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Glasgow: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

These times also apply to those handing out candy as well.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a late summer night in 1948 when Dr. Charles Martin and his wife, Martha, were murdered...
“Murder Mansion” tour tells about Bowling Green’s dark history
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 10-28-22
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Torian L. Jackson of Bowling Green has been arrested for the murder of Matthew McCathren.
BGPD arrest suspect in murder of Marcus McCathren

Latest News

More beneficial rainfall coming
Soggy for Sunday!
Bass Fishing Tournament to honor fallen officer
Bass Fishing Tournament Honors Fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer
The first ever Zachary Cottongim Memorial Bass Tournament was held earlier today to honor the...
Fallen police officer honored at fishing tournament in Edmonson County
Woodsongs donations
Woodsongs staff give out instruments to flood survivors