Ohio County Author Wins International Award

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022.

Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.

Laura said, “I’m immensely proud to have won this Award. The journey from having the original idea to seeing my book published is a roller-coaster. Knowing people have read it and enjoyed it enough to vote is an incredible feeling. Thank you so much to everyone.”

You can find out more about Laura M Austin on Twitter @kyhorrorstory, or follow her main character, General Amarah @generalamarah. Her books can be found at (Amazon, Apple, B&N etc.)

You can follow Feed My Reads at https://timetofeedmyreads.blogspot.com

