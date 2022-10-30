Soggy for Sunday!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was sensational, but clouds are increasing. So is our shot for rain moving into Sunday!

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for Sunday. Take umbrellas with you while heading off to church! Shower chances continue into Sunday night and into Halloween Monday. The kiddos might need a rain jacket going into those Trick or Treat activities! Starting Tuesday we will see temperatures increase with highs going back into the 70s. The start of November looks unseasonably warm with only small shots at rain Wednesday and again Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Periods of rain, thunder possible. Cooler. High 69. Low 56. Winds SE at 12 mph.

MONDAY (Halloween): Cloudy with scattered light showers. High 68. Low 51. Winds SW at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 70. Low 49. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 86 (1927)

Record Low: 20 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.72″ (-2.70″)

Yearly Precip: 36.22″ (-5.61″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 /Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

