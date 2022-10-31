Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn

Friends and fans of Loretta Lynn gathered Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to...
Friends and fans of Loretta Lynn gathered Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to pay tribute to the Eastern Kentucky legend who died in early October at the age of 90.(Scotty Reams)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans.

Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day.

“It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in seven minutes, said Reed Elliott, a young Loretta fan. “So, we almost didn’t get a ticket.”

Thousands of people were present for the event, and Scotty Reams said it is because she was like family.

“I think if you grew up in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was just like family,” he said. “She was like an aunt or a grandmother that you always knew, just somebody that was always there. Always rooting for her hometown folks.”

Elliot said parts of the service brought tears to his eyes.

“One moment was when Alan Jackson was singing his song, and this is the line that got me, ‘Now she’s dancing in the wind with her true love again,’ he said. “That got me so much.”

A life and legacy that the people of Eastern Kentucky will not forget.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
Arrest
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Police respond.
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

David Bell
Best selling author David Bell is in the studio today
A terrific Tuesday ahead!
A terrific Tuesday ahead!
Joe Noel Jr accused of stealing white2005 Chevy Trailblazer
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
Unseen Bowling Green walking tour tells stories of city's past
Unseen Bowling Green walking tour tells stories of city's past
The “Downtown Mischief and Murder” tour highlights several historical and paranormal aspects of...
Mischief and Murder tour highlights Bowling Green’s dark past