Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon investigation, police determined that while the Barren County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a separate motor vehicle accident, Bradford Berryman was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound and came up to the incident and rear ended an unoccupied motor vehicle that was stopped in the roadway due to the wreck. The vehicle then struck a Barren County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, which was also unoccupied at the time.

All vehicles involved sustained moderate to severe damage, according to police.

Berryman was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for his injuries before being transported to UofL Hospital by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

No officers were injured during the wreck.

Police said alcohol is suspected to be a pending factor in the collision and criminal charges are pending against Berryman for the incident.

