Gloomy with a few showers possible

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Halloween! It’s a gloomy start to the day, but at least we’re mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of our viewing area.

Gloomy with a few showers possible
Gloomy with a few showers possible(wbko)

Stray showers are possible through much of our morning and afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near the 70s. For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.

As we continue on throughout the week we will gradually see a rise in temperatures as our next system pushes through. Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Winds should remain calm. There is no significant chance for rain beyond Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY (Halloween): Cloudy with scattered light showers. High 70. Low 51. Winds SW at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 70. Low 49. Winds W at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 48. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 87 (1922)

Record Low Today: 17 (1887)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.49″

So Far This Month: 1.21″ (-2.31″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.22″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge
5-month-old Lilly Johnson died on October 8. Her mother, Rebecca King, is accused of killing...
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say

Latest News

Light showers possible Monday
A not-too-spooky Halloween!
More beneficial rainfall coming
Soggy for Sunday!
More beneficial rainfall arrives Sunday
Weekend Begins Dry, Ends Wet!
More welcome rainfall on tap for Sunday
Weekend begins dry, ends wet!