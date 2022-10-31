BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Halloween! It’s a gloomy start to the day, but at least we’re mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of our viewing area.

Gloomy with a few showers possible (wbko)

Stray showers are possible through much of our morning and afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near the 70s. For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.

As we continue on throughout the week we will gradually see a rise in temperatures as our next system pushes through. Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Winds should remain calm. There is no significant chance for rain beyond Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY (Halloween): Cloudy with scattered light showers. High 70. Low 51. Winds SW at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 70. Low 49. Winds W at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 48. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 87 (1922)

Record Low Today: 17 (1887)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.49″

So Far This Month: 1.21″ (-2.31″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.22″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.