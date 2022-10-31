Skies brighten as November begins!

A long stretch of above normal temperatures
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rainfall fell across the area Sunday, putting a dent in our rainfall deficit. Warmer and drier conditions continue until the weekend.

Next rain chance is this weekend

For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.

As we continue on throughout the week we will gradually see a rise in temperatures as our next system pushes through. Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Our next good shot of rain comes Sunday. A cool down arrives early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 49. Winds NW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 73. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 77. Low 50. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (1922)

Record Low: 17 (1887)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.21″ (-2.42″)

Yearly Precip: 36.71″ (-5.33″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 /Small Particulate Matter: 43)

