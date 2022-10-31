SKYCTC invites Warren Elementary students for trick or treating event

SKYCTC hosted kindergarten through third-grade students on campus for trick or treating fun.
By William Battle
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students from Warren Elementary were invited to the main campus of SKYCTC for a safe and fun trick-or-treating event.

The event, hosted by SKY’s Community Service Committee, saw over 370 students from Kindergarten through third grade in costume to celebrate the holiday with faculty and staff.

Donia Massey, Human Resource Manager for SKY was one of the organizers of the event. “We love to see the kids come over and see their faces,” she said.

Twelve stations were set up throughout building L on the main campus located across the street from the elementary school. Staff, faculty, and even medical students dressed up to greet the children and hand out candy.

“Some of the kids we know may not get to trick or treat outside of school so we just want to be able to provide them an opportunity to do this,” said Massey.

This is the third year that SKYCTC has hosted this event.

