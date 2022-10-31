Smith’s Grove’s “Pumpkin House” prepares for Halloween with fifty pumpkins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One home in Smith’s Grove has become known as the “Pumpkin House.”

Madelene Chandler and her son James Chandler have had a large display of hand carved pumpkins every year for the past six years and each year the collection just keeps on growing.

Some scenes from the Michael Myers movies took place in Smith’s Grove, so Madelene says this was the partial draw for mass amounts of trick-or-treaters.

Madelene explains how her son, James Chandler, is the curator of the pumpkin magic, partially due to the fact that his birthday is the day after Halloween every year on November 1st.

“He was young he couldn’t distinguish between Halloween and his birthday. He thought it was just one big, long celebration. So he always was crazy about decorations and he just suddenly started carving pumpkins after we moved here, and each year he has added a pumpkin to his pumpkin collection,” said Madelene.

Madelene goes on to explain that for her son’s 50th birthday this year he had been hand carving exactly fifty pumpkins to commemorate his 50th year for the past week.

This does not goes without the help from his dad, Don Chandler and friend, Jamie Willis.

Madelene says she mainly focused on the skeletons.

She says to prepare for the seven to eight-hundred trick-or-treaters they normally get, this year they spent roughly $150 on candy alone.

