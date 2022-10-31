Sports Connection, 10-30-22

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 10/30 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Regular season play for high school football is officially in the books. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down massive comebacks and heartbreaking losses during Week 11, and they preview the upcoming basketball season with Warren East boys’ head coach Kyle Benge. The duo is also joined by Greenwood Gators football stars Lofton Howard and TelTel Long as they prepare to head into the playoffs.

Sports Connection 10/30 - Kyle Benge Interview
Sports Connection 10/30 - Lofton Howard and TelTel Long Interview

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times
It was a late summer night in 1948 when Dr. Charles Martin and his wife, Martha, were murdered...
“Murder Mansion” tour tells about Bowling Green’s dark history
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 10-28-22
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Latest News

Hilltoppers fall to North Texas during homecoming matchup
Hilltoppers fall to North Texas during homecoming matchup
Sports Connection 10/30 - Lofton Howard and TelTel Long Interview
Sports Connection 10/30 - Lofton Howard and TelTel Long Interview
Sports Connection 10/30 - Segment 1
Sports Connection 10/30 - Segment 1
Sports Connection 10/30 - Kyle Benge Interview
Sports Connection 10/30 - Kyle Benge Interview