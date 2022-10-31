Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

Arrest
Arrest(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot.

On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.

According to the arrest citation, Briana Nichole Yonko began an argument with a woman, Kimberly Faye Story, over the way she was parked.

Story’s son came out of the store and then allegedly caused damage to the front of Yonko’s car.

Yonko, who also had her son in the car with her, stated she was going to run Story and her passenger teen son over with her car and said, “I’m going to kill them,” the citation stated.

Story and her son attempted to leave the parking lot but Yonko reportedly attempted to run them over, almost pinning them between two vehicles. Story told police she was actually hit and had bruises, while her son’s foot was allegedly run over by Yonko. Surveillance footage from the store appeared to corroborate the claims, the citation stated.

Yonko was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, assault and terroristic threatening.

Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.
Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.(Warren County Jail)

