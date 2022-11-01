Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.

Republican candidate, Jamie Bewley Byrd is running as Barren County Judge-Executive.

1) What are two specific goals you have for Barren County that would improve the area’s growth and development?

“Well, first off, Barron County has a lot of potential that we’re not using and working with our representatives in Frankfort and D.C. to figure out the opportunities that are out there that Barren County is not taking advantage of. I always go back to growth, gain and grants. You know, we’ve missed the opportunities in regards to grants and emergency management and being able to provide that for our citizens and being prepared for opportunities that we’re missing. My vision of Barren County is working together with our mayors, magistrates, and planning and coming up with a plan for America. How do we see Barren County in four years and not just my four years but how do we see Barren County down the road, and everything that we can do to make sure that plan is executed... we work together... I think that we need more industry in Barren County and we’ve got a lot of things to profit from. We have a national park in Barren County, we have a lake, there’s so much to offer. And to show and improve our image to these outside areas to say, you know, we want people to come and live in Barren County work in Barren County and play in Barren County, and making sure that they’re able to do that.”

2) Warren County has been known for really cleaning up the city and county-- especially with its most recent ‘beautify Warren County’ campaign. We’ve heard calls for cleaning up the city and county-- what areas would you focus on if you are elected and can initiate this kind of campaign?

“Well, to do that, you have to actually, I mean, it’s gonna take a private effort. And we have a lot of citizens in Barren County, they want to see things, you know, be beautified and to improve the image of Barren County. To do those things, we’re going to have to actually probably set up a nonprofit, through beautifying Barren County and get private citizens involved in that. Because you know, to do projects, like with the State Transportation Cabinet, you know, they have to do that through a nonprofit to do the permits and not through the city, so much, so that you can do these opportunities to make your county and get your citizens more involved... We have people that want to do these things, it’s about bringing the right people to the table to execute those opportunities to either improve our exit ramps or our entrances to our county. And yes, Warren County has done a great job of it and Barren County can do the same thing. We want people when they drive into Barren County to have this feeling of not just in Glasgow, but in Cave City and Park City and all of our areas of Barren County to welcome them to Barren County and improve our image. But I know it’s about involving everyone that wants to do these things and doing it starting from a private opportunity versus, you know, going through our taxes or an increased taxes, you don’t do those things. You got people that want to do these things and bring them to the table to make those opportunities happen.”

3) While you’ve been on the campaign trail what’s been the biggest issue or concern you’ve been hearing?

“The biggest issue, of course, is industry opportunities and jobs. You know, we have people in Barren County that, you know, we have the highest unemployment rate... and we have the lowest household income in our three cities, in comparison to cities that we should not be lower than, you know, Barren County has went back, and we should be, you know, we should be better than we are. And I feel like you know, through industry, we need more industry more better jobs. You know, we are the number one ag-producing community in the state of Kentucky. So how do we support our farmers? How do we take an opportunity through agriculture to grow-- grow through industry with agriculture, you know, use the products we’re producing, and keep it right here in Barren County, then shipping it out. I feel like there’s ways to do that through agriculture. And then it also like I said, working with economic development in Frankfort, going to Frankfort and being a presence in Frankfort to not miss out on opportunities for our county.”

