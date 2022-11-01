Glasgow Police Department searching for missing teen

Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.(Glasgow Police)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said they do not have a clothing description or suspected travel clues at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

