Glasgow Police Department searching for missing teen
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old.
Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
Police said they do not have a clothing description or suspected travel clues at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.
