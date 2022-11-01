Here comes the sun!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rain has moved out the area bringing us beautiful sunny skies today. With high temperatures near the mid 70s and lows near 45, this evening will be perfect for any outside activities. Tomorrow is shaping up to be the another great day with highs in the upper 70s, you might want to have lunch outside!

Mild overnight readings

Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for late Saturday into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Warm. High 73. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 77. Low 50. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 78. Low 58. Winds SE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (2016)

Record Low: 21 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 36.71″ (-5.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 /Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.