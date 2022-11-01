Mischief and Murder tour highlights Bowling Green’s dark past

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final Unseen Bowling Green Walking Tour took place this evening, giving local residents some background on their city’s history and a bit of a scare.

The “Downtown Mischief and Murder” tour highlights several historical and paranormal aspects of downtown Bowling Green.

It also gives local residents the chance to get into the Halloween spirit by getting a scare on the night of All Hallows Eve.

Jeff Moore, the tour guide portraying Professor Mortiner Noseworthy and a Professor of History at WKU, says many residents do not know about their city’s dark history, and these tours help to inform many people while also giving them a bit of a scare.

”A colleague of mine once said, ‘stories tell us things, if we only just listen.’” Moore said.

“The 13 stories that I will share this evening as a part of the Unseen Bowling Green tour of the downtown, all have some little nugget of universal truth that anyone can take with them.”

Moore also said, despite some of the dark history of Bowling Green, these tours help tell the stories of Bowling Green’s past, and bring them to life.

”I believe the key word here is “unseen,” and sometimes “unspoken.” A lot of these stories have kind of been lost through the ages,” said Moore.

“We may hear rumors of them, but these tours, all three of them with Unseen Bowling Green, basically brought these stories to life.”

Tonight was the final night of the Unseen Bowling Green Walking Tours.

Members of the Historic Railpark and Unseen Bowling Green say that they are planning on hosting these tours again next year.

For more information, you can visit their website.

