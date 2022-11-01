Nearly $25K raised for CASA of South Central Kentucky through bourbon raffle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky raised $24,250 during its fall bourbon raffle.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in SOKY foster care and family courts serving Warren, Barren, Metcalf, and Hart County.

Buffalo Trace had selected 250 nonprofits across the country and donated a flight of bourbon. CASA was selected for one of those nonprofits and used those bottles as well as some other selected bourbons that were generously donated by members of our community, to raffle off for its fall fundraiser.

The organization was just $800 shy of selling out, but nonetheless, a notable amount was raised.

“All of this money will be used for court-appointed special advocates. It will enable CASA to continue to serve the neglected children in our community and help find them a forever home,” said Melinda Hill, Executive Director of CASA of South Central Kentucky.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers and work in and out of the courtroom as a voice for the children. They work with Guardian ad litem, social workers, and attorneys to ensure the child is in a safe environment and work towards permanency for the child.

“The CASA volunteers that go into the schools that go into the children’s home and the foster homes, they make sure that those children’s voices are heard. They provide an extra support system for those children. And they oftentimes determine where that child is going to be placed,” said Kyle Roby, CASA board member.

The winner of the bourbon flight, Mary Vitale, was selected last Saturday.

“We would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket and donated to this worthy cause. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and look forward to your support on our next fundraiser, which is our Boogie Down Bourbon Street,” said Roby.

