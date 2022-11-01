Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College holds Fall Carnival

Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKYCTC) held its second annual Fall Festival...
Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKYCTC) held its second annual Fall Festival in The Grove on the main campus.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College held its second annual Fall Festival in The Grove on its main campus.

The event was sponsored and hosted by the Student Government Association. It raised money to help Curbside Ministries provide basic necessities for residents in need.

“We’re getting the funds up to get toothbrushes and different things that the people need,” said Amanda Dean, Vice President of the Student Government Association.

Student Organizations from the school had booths with various carnival-style games to raise money for the event. The organizations and clubs also explained what they do and recruited new members.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
Police respond.
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Fall hunting in Kentucky
Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky
Polar Express Event
VIDEO: Polar Express Storytime returns to Bowling Green for the 20th year
Polar Express Event
Polar Express Storytime held at the Historic Rail Park Museum
Operation Stand Down Kentucky
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky