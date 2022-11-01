Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College holds Fall Carnival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College held its second annual Fall Festival in The Grove on its main campus.

The event was sponsored and hosted by the Student Government Association. It raised money to help Curbside Ministries provide basic necessities for residents in need.

“We’re getting the funds up to get toothbrushes and different things that the people need,” said Amanda Dean, Vice President of the Student Government Association.

Student Organizations from the school had booths with various carnival-style games to raise money for the event. The organizations and clubs also explained what they do and recruited new members.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.