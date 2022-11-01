BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for the very western portions of our viewing area until 10am CST today. Allow for a few extra minutes to drive slower on the roadways!

A terrific Tuesday ahead!

Otherwise, we’re off to a quiet start this morning. Temperatures to start are in the 50s, but we’ll make it to the low 70s later today! Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are expected for Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 49. Winds NW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 73. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 77. Low 50. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 87 (1922)

Record Low Today: 17 (1887)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.49″

So Far This Month: 1.21″ (-2.31″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.22″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

