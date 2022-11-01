A terrific Tuesday ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for the very western portions of our viewing area until 10am CST today. Allow for a few extra minutes to drive slower on the roadways!

A terrific Tuesday ahead!

Otherwise, we’re off to a quiet start this morning. Temperatures to start are in the 50s, but we’ll make it to the low 70s later today! Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are expected for Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 49. Winds NW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 73. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 77. Low 50. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 87 (1922)

Record Low Today: 17 (1887)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.49″

So Far This Month: 1.21″ (-2.31″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.22″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
Arrest
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Police respond.
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

A terrific Tuesday ahead!
A terrific Tuesday ahead!
A long stretch of above normal temperatures
Skies brighten as November begins!
Gloomy with a few showers possible
Gloomy with a few showers possible
Gloomy with a few showers possible
Gloomy with a few showers possible