Trigg County car thief caught

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrest a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. It happened on Avalon Drive in Trigg County.

The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m. Sunday morning, and Monday... authorities caught man they say stole it. Deputies say convicted felon Joe Noel Jr was arrested in the stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.

The sheriff’s office thanks everyone who shared their post and helped look for the white Chevy Trailblazer.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

