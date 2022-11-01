VIDEO: Best Selling Author, David Bell, releases ‘She’s Gone’ Nov. 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Best Selling Author, David Bell, has released a new book and a launch party is set for Tuesday night at The Capitol located at 416 E Main Ave.

Bell’s new book, titled ‘She’s Gone’, is about a 17-year-old named Hunter Gifford, who wakes up at the beginning of the book in the hospital after a car accident with his girlfriend on the night of Homecoming.

“They tell him that Chloe, his girlfriend, has disappeared without a trace from the scene of the accident,” Bell said, “He also doesn’t remember that, and he doesn’t know what happened to Chloe. But what naturally happens is when he’s the last person to see her and he’s the boyfriend, he becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance.”

The launch party will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is homecoming-themed.

“We have a balloon arch and have a DJ, we’re going to have a photo booth, cupcakes, punch, the whole deal,” he said.

Bell also added that the book can be found anywhere in stores and online, but will primarily be featured at Barnes and Noble.

For more information visit davidbellnovels.com and for more about Tuesday’s launch, visit capitolbg.org.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.