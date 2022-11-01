VIDEO: Polar Express Storytime returns to Bowling Green for its 20th year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Polar Express Storytime at the Historic RailPark will return for its 20th year in Bowling Green beginning Dec. 5.

The event will go through Dec. 15 and tickets are available for free to the community. RailPark members will be able to get advanced ticket registration starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 8.

