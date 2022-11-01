VIDEO: Polar Express Storytime returns to Bowling Green for its 20th year

Meagan Ravenscraft joins Allie to talk about the upcoming polar express Storytime. Tickets are FREE to the public. RailPark members can get tickets in advance.
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Polar Express Storytime at the Historic RailPark will return for its 20th year in Bowling Green beginning Dec. 5.

The event will go through Dec. 15 and tickets are available for free to the community. RailPark members will be able to get advanced ticket registration starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 8.

For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Here’s a look at the Trick-or-Treat times across our area....
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Police respond.
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

Polar Express Event
Polar Express Storytime held at the Historic Rail Park Museum
Operation Stand Down Kentucky
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
Glasgow Police Department searching for missing teen
Operation Stand Down Kentucky
Operation Stand Down Kentucky to help veterans