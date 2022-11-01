WKU Soccer is gearing up for the Conference USA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will kick off the 2022 Conference USA Championship on Wednesday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Lady Toppers take on North Texas in the first game of the first round of the tournament.

WKU clinched the seventh seed last week after defeating Charlotte 1-0 on senior night. The Lady Toppers finished the season with a 7-8-and-3 record and finished 4-5 in conference play.

The Mean Green beat the Lady Toppers earlier this season, 1-0 after scoring the game-winning goal in the 81st minute.

WKU has scored 14 total goals this season, coming from 11 different goal scorers. Sophomore Forward Kayla Meyer leads the team with three goals scored while senior Forward Katie Erwin leads the team with four assists on the season.

The WKU defense has given up only 12 goals in 18 matches on the season, which is the fewest in the conference. The Lady Toppers have the 26th lowest goals-against average in the nation at 0.67 goals allowed per match.

Fifth Year Goalkeeper Alexis Bach has the second-best goals-against average in the league at 0.68 goals allowed per game, which also ranks 38th among all Division I keepers. Her six clean sheets are the fourth most in the conference. Her 80.4 save percentage is third best in C-USA.

The match between the Lady Toppers and Mean Green will be the first match of the tournament tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. C.T. and will be streaming on ESPN plus.

