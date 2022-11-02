BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! It’s a cloudy start to the day with isolated showers for some of us. It won’t be a bad idea to grab the rain gear at least for any morning plans!

AM light showers, but dry and warm later

Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: AM Sprinkles, then becoming mostly sunny. Warm. High 73. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 77. Low 50. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 78. Low 58. Winds SE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 85 (1946)

Record Low Today: 20 (1954)

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.44″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

