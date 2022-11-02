Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Micheal Hale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re less than a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.

Democratic candidate and incumbent, Micheal Hale is running for re-election as the Barren County Judge-Executive.

1) What are two specific goals you have for Barren County that would improve the area’s growth and development?

“Well, that’s a very good question. Given the climate of announcements that’s around us, we really need to, and we are focusing on the housing situation in our community, because we know that with the influx of hiring 5,000 people to the north, and another 2,000, to the south, and then the expansions that we’ve had locally, we know that our population is going to grow. Well, we need housing to go with that. So we’re currently working with developers to create the workforce housing that we need in our community. And at the end of the day, it’s about growing that tax base. To the addiction problem that we have. And, you know, that does not only affect Barren County, but that affects all counties, and it affects all families. If you think about addiction, and how many folks truly are affected by that, what we’re doing is trying to remove those barriers for folks with addiction, because they’re human beings, at the end of the day, the goal there is to once we remove those barriers, to get them into the workforce, and to fulfill some of those jobs. So you know, those are two things that moving forward that we are working diligently on. But we’re also looking to not only start those projects and complete them, but we’re also looking for grant funding applications, pots of money in different places. And we have folks looking for those also.”

2) Warren County has been known for really cleaning up the city and county-- especially with its most recent ‘beautify Warren County’ campaign. We’ve heard calls for cleaning up the city and county-- what areas would you focus on if you are elected and can initiate this kind of campaign?

“So actually, we have initiated a cleanup campaign, we’ve went from one cleanup cycle in the springtime to actually having one in the spring and one in the summer. And that’s where the county provides the dumpsters. And then residents bring their trash and they dump it for free. And, you know, that’s, that’s possible through grant funding. And, you know, again, the citizens of our county have actually helped us do that, you know, it’s not just one or two people. But getting that word out. Now, we still have work to do-- there’s no doubt about it. But offering that service of being free, really entices people to ‘Hey, bring your garbage, bring whatever you have-- that way, it’s not blowing on your neighbor, or it’s not making your county look more appealable to the industry when they come, when they come knocking as well.”

3) While you’ve been on the campaign trail what’s been the biggest issue or concern you’ve been hearing?

“So a lot of conversation has been focused around, you know, hey, where can I get a better paying job? How can I grow my current business? How can I start a business in our community? How can I help support the youth in our community as well? We have been doing some of those things along the way. Number one, we’ve become a business-friendly community. We’ve had a record number of ribbon cuttings on small businesses. In the past year, we’ve had 12 expansions of our current industry, which has added almost 500 jobs to our community, which is several million dollars worth of investments. Our youth, if you want to be a part of internships and give these young people real-world experiences and invest in them, that’s something that we’re already doing. So those are just some of the things that I hear out on the campaign trail. Of course, you’re always going to hear, hey, I’ve got a pothole here or I’ve got a tree there or something like that. But when you really get to thinking about your community, those are some of the key things that I’m unmasking.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.