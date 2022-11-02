Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award

Logan Brooks, Special Education Teacher at Barren Co. Schools is among the top three teachers...
Logan Brooks, Special Education Teacher at Barren Co. Schools is among the top three teachers in the state to be chosen for Special Education Teacher of the Year.(Barren Co. Schools)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County educator, Logan Brooks, is among the top three teachers in Kentucky to be chosen as a finalist for Special Education Teacher of the Year.

Brooks works with hearing impaired students throughout the Barren County district.

The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children

The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the KYCEC Conference on Nov. 21 during the general session at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

The 2022 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year winner will receive $500 awarded from KYCEC, along with a scholarship to attend the Special Education Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

Each finalist will be recognized and honored with a cash prize of $250 awarded from KYCEC.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
Shooting
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Fall hunting in Kentucky
Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student
Malachi Corley
Corley added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
AM light showers, but dry and warm later
AM light showers, but dry and warm later
One arrested, one airlifted for injuries in Nov. 1 shooting.
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green