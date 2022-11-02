Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County educator, Logan Brooks, is among the top three teachers in Kentucky to be chosen as a finalist for Special Education Teacher of the Year.

Brooks works with hearing impaired students throughout the Barren County district.

The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children

The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the KYCEC Conference on Nov. 21 during the general session at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

The 2022 Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year winner will receive $500 awarded from KYCEC, along with a scholarship to attend the Special Education Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

Each finalist will be recognized and honored with a cash prize of $250 awarded from KYCEC.

