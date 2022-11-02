BGPD investigating shooting on Cumberland Trace

Shooting
Shooting(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are currently investigating a shooting on Cumberland Trace.

Police told WBKO the shooting occurred Tuesday night somewhere in the area of the Days Inn hotel near Scottsville Road and Cumberland Trace.

Officer say the shooter drove from the scene and got into a wreck, then ran into a Longhorn Steakhouse, where he was arrested.

The shooting victim was airlifted to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

We will update this story.

