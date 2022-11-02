Brighter skies mean warmer temperatures for Thursday!

Rain is likely for Saturday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will continue to climb above average for this time of year. Our next shot of rain comes this weekend.

Readings well above average

Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 53. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 60. Winds S at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Breezy. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 85 (1946)

Record Low: 20 (1954)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: T (-0.23″)

Yearly Precip: 36.71″ (-5.56″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

