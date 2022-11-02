Corley added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU wide receiver Malachi Corley has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

Any player, regardless of position who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver.

Through nine games played this season, Corley is WKU’s leading receiver with 58 receptions for 701 yards and six touchdowns.

Corley caught three touchdowns in the team’s season-opener against Austin Peay and also hauled in a 76-yard touchdown pass during WKU’s 73-0 blowout of FIU.

In 2021, Corley set the record for touchdown receptions by a WKU freshman with seven.

The Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee consists of over 630 esteemed sports writers, analysts, and commentators who cover college football on a national, regional, or conference level, past award winners of the Biletnikoff Award, and distinguished receivers, players, and coaches of the past.

Foundation Trustees do not vote and have never voted.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.