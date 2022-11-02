Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards

Police say the trio stole a wallet from the victim at Kroger and burned up the credit cards at Sam's Club.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet.

A review of the store’s surveillance video showed at the time she was speaking with the woman, two other suspects took the victim’s wallet. Shortly after the incident, the victim’s credit card was used at Sam’s Club. All three suspects can be seen entering the store and making purchases.

The woman was wearing a pink sweatshirt, dark pants, and has dark hair. One male suspect has dark hair and wore a dark sweatshirt. The third suspect wore a dark sweat suit, a surgical mask, and a dark hat. All three were seen leaving in a silver SUV.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

