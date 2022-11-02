Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials helps break ground on new Veterans Center

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green.

It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.

The new state-of-the-art, health care facility will serve veterans from over 17 counties in the region.

Governor Beshear reiterated the importance of bipartisanship when approving this new veterans center, saying working together to give back to the veterans is the least that both parties could do.

“The things that are most important in life are not red or blue, Democrat or Republican. Taking care of our veterans is something we should all, not only agree on but be able to work together on,” said Governor Beshear.

“If we could just block out so much of this noise, and not worry about what team people are on, we could get really good things done together.”

The $50 million investment will not only help veterans receive long-term care, but it will also create 120 new jobs in Warren County.

Kentucky State Representative, Michael Meredith, says he has been anticipating this moment for over a decade, but also says it was worth the wait.

“The work of it being put together over so many years, the vision that it took from the local veterans to get us to where we were in 2011-12, where we could actually apply for this,” said Representative Meredith.

“This is exciting because it is a way of us paying back what our veterans have done for us over their lifetimes.”

Representative Meredith also said the new veterans center is set to open approximately one to two years from now.

One veteran said that this new facility will provide veterans a home and a family amongst other veterans and health care workers.

“I have dealt with veterans that might not have had any family left or anything. This gives them a place to have a family,” said Glenn Skaggs, Commander of V.F.W Post 1298.

“You realize that the staff that works at these places becomes their family and stuff, and to have to be right here close to home is a very special thing.”

