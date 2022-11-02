Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a federal complaint regarding alleged discrimination against a special education student at a Warren County Public School, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said there was not sufficient evidence in the case.

The complaint was filed back in May by Brandi LeMay through the Office for Civil Rights and made claims that a Warren County School was not following the Individualized Education Program (IEP) for a student with down syndrome, LeMay’s daughter.

The Warren County Public School District sent WBKO News the following statement about the investigation which reportedly determined there was “insufficient evidence” in the case:

“Regarding the 10/11/2022 story reported by WBKO Correspondent, Kelly Dean, involving a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) involving Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), please be advised that after completing its investigation, OCR determined there was insufficient evidence to support any findings against WCPS as alleged in the complaint. As stated at the time the story was published, WCPS was committed to working with the parties involved toward an acceptable resolution. WCPS is aware of the decision recently rendered by OCR, and reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing safety, achievement and opportunities for all students.”

LeMay tells WBKO News that she and her advocate, Karen Cunningham, are working to gather additional evidence and will file an appeal in this case.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.