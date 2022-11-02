KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say.

[KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]

Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Madisonville, but KSP officials say the McLean County Coroner believes the woman is Elza Kolle.

Officials say Kolle was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when her car crashed into the US 431 Green River bridge in McLean County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.