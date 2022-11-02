KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman

28-year-old Elza Kolle
28-year-old Elza Kolle(Kentucky State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say.

[KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]

Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Madisonville, but KSP officials say the McLean County Coroner believes the woman is Elza Kolle.

Officials say Kolle was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when her car crashed into the US 431 Green River bridge in McLean County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Warren County Public Schools
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student

Latest News

The continuing shortage of nurses and other qualified healthcare workers are causing faculty...
Healthcare shortages causing a need for qualified nursing instructors
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center healthcare worker's baby boom.
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center’s very own ‘baby boom’ in Bowling Green
Police say the trio stole a wallet from the victim at Kroger and burned up the credit cards at...
Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards
Rain is likely for Saturday
Brighter skies mean warmer temperatures for Thursday!
Rain is likely Saturday
Brighter skies mean warmer temps for Thursday!