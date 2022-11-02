Lady Toppers fall to North Texas in C-USA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer was eliminated from the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday afternoon, falling to North Texas, 5-1.

Despite the lopsided score, the Lady Toppers were in an even match in every other regard.

Both teams got off 13 shots on the day and both sides put seven shots on goal.

Kayla Meyer scored the goal for WKU. In the 54th minute, the Lady Toppers mounted an attack that started with Lyric Schmidt in the midfield. She got the ball to Lucy Lyon who found Meyer inside the box for the finish. It was Meyer’s fourth goal of the season. It was the first assist of the year for both Schmidt and Lyon.

WKU had several opportunities throughout the match. Early on, Lily Rummo had a look at the goal from short distance, but the North Texas goalkeeper was able to dive and make the save.

The Lady Toppers had nine corner kicks in the match, including three in the first six minutes.

Meyer paced WKU with three shots on the day with two being on goal. Carmen Marin and Olivia Kucharyski each had two. Schmidt, Aspen Seaich, Sydney Ernst, Katie Erwin, Ansley Cate and Rummo all had one.

The loss concludes the 2022 season for WKU.

