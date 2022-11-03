Kentuckians are beating the lines with early in-person voting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Election is officially underway. Kentuckians will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in this year’s election.

However, many Kentuckians’ ballots have already been cast due to early in-person voting.

For some, voting a few days before Election Day has become the new standard. For others, it is their first time voting before the official Election Day.

“I remember a couple of years ago, I waited for over an hour when I went on Election Day. It is definitely more of an incentive for people that are especially busy and can not make it out,” said John Deaton, a first-time early voter.

“It was very easy. I was able to walk in there and I did not even need to know my precinct,” said David Abbey, another first-time voter.

“They scanned my license, looked me up, gave me a ticket, walked over, gave me my ballot, and I went and voted. There was no line, no hassle, it was fantastic.”

With absentee and early in-person voting becoming the new normal over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one election official said that it has made it easier for voters to cast their ballots.

“It has improved drastically. Now that voters have three days extra to vote, it just makes it great because they do not have to wait in line,” said Sandy Forshee, Elections Officer Clerk.

“Usually, they come in, they buzz in, and buzz out. It is really a quick means to do it. If you had one day like we used to, some people are under a little bit perhaps.”

Early in-person voting resumes tomorrow, Nov. 4, 2022, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Here is a full list of where you can vote early in person in Southcentral Kentucky:

Warren County

Ephram White Park (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Living Hope Baptist Church (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Michael O. Buchanon Park (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Phil Moore Park (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Sugar Maple Square (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Allen County

Allen County Courtroom (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Barren County

Barren County Extension Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Butler County

Butler County Courthouse Lobby (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday)

Hart County

Hart County Clerk’s Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Logan County

Logan County Extension Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday)

Edmonson County

Edmonson County Clerk’s Office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Simpson County

Historic Simpson County Courthouse (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Metcalfe County

New Government Building (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Monroe County

Monroe County Courthouse (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

Muhlenberg County

Merle Travis Center (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Ohio County

Ohio County Clerk’s Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday)

