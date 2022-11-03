Kentucky Skin Cancer Center’s very own ‘baby boom’ in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center here in Bowling Green, eight of their employees are currently pregnant and another three just gave birth or are on maternity leave.

They’re calling it a baby boom. Some of the women are pregnant with their first, some with their second, one with twins, and even one who will be welcoming their rainbow baby.

The practice’s dermatologist, Dr. Minielly’s wife, Erica Minielly said, “Our little girl is our little rainbow baby. So, we’re happy to be able to board the train.”

The pregnancy train that is. One of the women even admits to the beginning and end of both baby booms in their office.

Tabitha Freeman, Medical Assistant, said, ”I have a daughter at home who is going to be six months on May 6th, and I am currently pregnant with my second child. I’m about eight weeks pregnant right now. You can kind of say I’m the first and the last- I kind of started all this ... my bad.”

The women say it’s been great to have the support of one another, and one specifically who is embracing the differences of being pregnant with twins this go around.

“Definitely this pregnancy has been different, so to be able to compare that with everybody else has been wonderful,” said front desk associate, Brittanee Bearden.

When asked what their patients have thought of the whole thing, physician assistant, Kelsey Wright said, “If they don’t want to get pregnant, they’re like ‘maybe I shouldn’t be coming in here.’ But people are really happy for us and excited.”

Many mentioned their appreciation for their office snack bar to help with those pregnancy cravings.

But ultimately, everyone hopes that all of the ladies have safe deliveries with happy and healthy babies.

“I hope everyone just has healthy babies and that we can all just share the experiences and grow in our families,” said Nurse Practitioner, Cortney Higdon.

