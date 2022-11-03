KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash

Harlan County Plane Crash
Harlan County Plane Crash(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan.

People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday.

We are told it is a small plane. The Federal Aviation Administration is heading to the scene.

KSP troopers and local first responders are on the scene.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene now. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Warren County Public Schools
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

Latest News

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Road work graphic.
Russellville Road exit ramp on I-165 to temporarily close Nov. 4
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million,
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million
WKU Tickets
WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday