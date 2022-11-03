Near-Record Warmth Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Indian Summer” weather continues as we close out the work week. High temperatures will be near record territory Friday afternoon!

Unseasonable warmth hangs on!

Readings soared well into the 70s Thursday with sunshine. We may be a couple of notches warmer come Friday afternoon with stronger S winds and more sunshine. By Saturday, a weakening frontal system arrives in our region. This spreads clouds and showers into South-Central KY. Rain from this system won’t amount to all that much (generally less than .50″). The WIND will be the bigger story, gusting at times over 40 mph Saturday! Wind relaxes Saturday night and showers dissipate Sunday morning.

Unseasonably warm weather lingers well into next week. Highs remain in the 70s each day Monday through Thursday with lows mainly in the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 80. Low 60. Winds S at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Breezy. High 70. Low 53. Winds S at 20 mph, gusts near 40 mph.

SUNDAY: A stray shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. High 73. Low 58. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1974)

Record Low: 13 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 36.71″ (-5.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.