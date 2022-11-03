Russellville Road exit ramp on I-165 to temporarily close Nov. 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Interstate 165 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 Russellville at Exit 5 will temporarily close Friday, Nov. 4.
The closure will begin around 6 a.m. and the ramp is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.
Motorists should seek an alternate route.
A signed detour for motorists to use Exit 3 at U.S. 31-W will be in place.
The closure is necessary for maintenance at the Exit 5 ramp.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.