Russellville Road exit ramp on I-165 to temporarily close Nov. 4

Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Interstate 165 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 Russellville at Exit 5 will temporarily close Friday, Nov. 4.

The closure will begin around 6 a.m. and the ramp is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

A signed detour for motorists to use Exit 3 at U.S. 31-W will be in place.

The closure is necessary for maintenance at the Exit 5 ramp.

