BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Some parts of our viewing area are seeing patchy fog, but that should clear out in the next few hours. It’s also a bit cooler this morning with temperatures in the 40s.

Some fog through morning, but we’re sunny and warm later!

Sunshine is on tap through at least Friday which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 53. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 60. Winds S at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Breezy. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 85 (1946)

Record Low Today: 20 (1954)

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: T (-0.11″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.44″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

