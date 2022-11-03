This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million, Marketing Officer with Wendy’s of Bowling Green. Bayne’s favorite thing about JA is “interacting and inspiring students.” He also said, “It is uplifting to see the spirit, talent, and business career interest in our area students. Just as Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas was an entrepreneur, today’s students can do the same.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

