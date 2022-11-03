VIDEO: Local author to host book signing at Gypsymoon Marketplace Nov. 3-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonya Matthews, a local Bowling Green author will be at the Gypsmoon Market place, November 3rd thru the 5th, for a book signing of her new children’s books.

One of the books, titled ‘A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong’ is about a little girl named Portia that has everything she wants for Christmas.

“She tells everybody about it, she has the perfect Christmas plan, and she’s going to be head of the Christmas parade,” Matthews said, “In the end, it doesn’t go quite as she wanted. But there’s something much better for her, there’s a little brother. And with that, too, she learns the true meaning of Christmas.”

The second book is titled ‘Boys Need Santa Claus Because’. Matthews added that it had a similar concept to the other book.

“You know, what Santa and presents mean to the little boy,” she said, “In the end, as he grows up, and gets bigger, he understands that and he tells his mama that there are more important things besides those presents, then he goes through that and as well knows the meaning of Christmas.”

Matthews will be at the Gypsymoon Marketplace starting Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com.

