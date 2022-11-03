VIDEO: Local author to host book signing at Gypsymoon Marketplace Nov. 3-5

Tonya Matthews will be promoting her new children's books "A Girl's Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong" and "Boys Need Santa Claus Because" this Saturday, Nov. 5th.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonya Matthews, a local Bowling Green author will be at the Gypsmoon Market place, November 3rd thru the 5th, for a book signing of her new children’s books.

One of the books, titled ‘A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong’ is about a little girl named Portia that has everything she wants for Christmas.

“She tells everybody about it, she has the perfect Christmas plan, and she’s going to be head of the Christmas parade,” Matthews said, “In the end, it doesn’t go quite as she wanted. But there’s something much better for her, there’s a little brother. And with that, too, she learns the true meaning of Christmas.”

The second book is titled ‘Boys Need Santa Claus Because’. Matthews added that it had a similar concept to the other book.

“You know, what Santa and presents mean to the little boy,” she said, “In the end, as he grows up, and gets bigger, he understands that and he tells his mama that there are more important things besides those presents, then he goes through that and as well knows the meaning of Christmas.”

Matthews will be at the Gypsymoon Marketplace starting Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Warren County Public Schools
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

Latest News

VIDEO: WKU Men’s Basketball holds season ticket special ahead of 2nd exhibition game
WKU Tickets
WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday
Book Signing
Local Author will be hosting a signing event this Saturday at the Gypsymoon Marketplace
Some fog through morning, but we’re sunny and warm later!
Some fog through morning, but we’re sunny and warm later!