VIDEO: WKU Men’s Basketball holds season ticket special ahead of 2nd exhibition game

The Second Exhibition game will take place at Diddle Arena on Nov. 5th. Tickets can be found at wkutickets.com, look out for the ticket special for 50$ off.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball is back!

The WKU Men’s Basketball team will be playing in a second exhibition against the Naia Georgetown Tigers is Saturday at 3 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

Wednesday night, the team took down the Falcons in its first exhibition game of the year with a final score of 93-65.

Jamarion Sharp spoke about how important it is for the team to have a packed house, even for an exhibition game.

“Personally like playing and being environment... I feed off the energy of our fans and everybody’s just cheering us on,” he said, “Every time we score, everybody’s always on our side, the whole entire game. And I just love that feeling.”

On Thursday, the team will be running a ticket special where you can get $50 off a season ticket (bleacher seats only). The deal will run online all day at WKUTickets.com as well as on the phones.

Phone lines will be open starting at 6 a.m. CT on Thursday and stay open through 7 p.m. CT.

