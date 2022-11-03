VIDEO: WKU Men’s Basketball holds season ticket special ahead of 2nd exhibition game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball is back!

The WKU Men’s Basketball team will be playing in a second exhibition against the Naia Georgetown Tigers is Saturday at 3 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

Wednesday night, the team took down the Falcons in its first exhibition game of the year with a final score of 93-65.

Jamarion Sharp spoke about how important it is for the team to have a packed house, even for an exhibition game.

“Personally like playing and being environment... I feed off the energy of our fans and everybody’s just cheering us on,” he said, “Every time we score, everybody’s always on our side, the whole entire game. And I just love that feeling.”

On Thursday, the team will be running a ticket special where you can get $50 off a season ticket (bleacher seats only). The deal will run online all day at WKUTickets.com as well as on the phones.

Phone lines will be open starting at 6 a.m. CT on Thursday and stay open through 7 p.m. CT.

