WKU handles Montevallo, 93-65, in opening exhibition of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU won its first exhibition game of the season, 93-65, defeating Montevallo to open up play for the 2022-23 season.

Four players scored in double figures for WKU with Jairus Hamilton leading the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. Dayvion McKnight followed with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Akot finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Emmanuel Akot filled the starting void that Cameron justice left and he also scored the first five points for the Hilltoppers. The first was from behind the three-point line and the second was off a steal that led to a dunk.

Every player on the roster made it into the game at some point but WKU showed the depth that they didn’t have last year by mainly playing 10 guys and none of the starters played over 25 minutes.

45 of the 93 points came from the Hilltoppers bench and as expected the three-point shot was going down as they shot 40 percent on the night and hit 11 total. The Tops showed their athletism and speed by having 22 fast break points. They held the falcons to 34 percent shooting and 29 percent from behind the arc.

WKU has one more exhibition game this Saturday at three against Georgetown College in Diddle Arena.

