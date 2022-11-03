WKU handles Montevallo, 93-65, in opening exhibition of the season

WKU won its first exhibition game of the season, 93-65, defeating Montevallo to open up play...
WKU won its first exhibition game of the season, 93-65, defeating Montevallo to open up play for the 2022-23 season.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU won its first exhibition game of the season, 93-65, defeating Montevallo to open up play for the 2022-23 season.

Four players scored in double figures for WKU with Jairus Hamilton leading the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. Dayvion McKnight followed with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Akot finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Emmanuel Akot filled the starting void that Cameron justice left and he also scored the first five points for the Hilltoppers. The first was from behind the three-point line and the second was off a steal that led to a dunk.

Every player on the roster made it into the game at some point but WKU showed the depth that they didn’t have last year by mainly playing 10 guys and none of the starters played over 25 minutes.

45 of the 93 points came from the Hilltoppers bench and as expected the three-point shot was going down as they shot 40 percent on the night and hit 11 total. The Tops showed their athletism and speed by having 22 fast break points. They held the falcons to 34 percent shooting and 29 percent from behind the arc.

WKU has one more exhibition game this Saturday at three against Georgetown College in Diddle Arena.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Glasgow Police is asking for help in locating a missing Glasgow teen, 13-year-old Madison Taylor.
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
Briana Yonko, arrested and charged with assault.
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
Warren County Public Schools
Investigation findings: “Insufficient evidence” in case that claimed discrimination of WCPS student

Latest News

Lady Toppers fall to North Texas in C-USA Tournament
Malachi Corley
Corley added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
WKU Soccer huddles up before taking on Union University.
WKU Soccer is gearing up for the Conference USA Tournament
Fall hunting in Kentucky
Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky