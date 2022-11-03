Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awards 2022 grants totaling $145,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At its 2022 dinner celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary, the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awarded $145,000 to local nonprofits and announced a community impact of more than $1 million during its first decade.

The $100,000 Impact Grant was awarded to the Foundry Christian Community Center, and three grants of $15,000 each were awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Allen County-Scottsville, the Family Enrichment Center and the Salvation Army.

This year’s membership of 330 women cast their votes by proxy or in person at the annual dinner, which was held Oct. 18 at the Knicely Conference Center.

The Impact Grant awarded to The Foundry will support its project to build a 25,000-square-foot facility that will house the Foundry Preschool Academy and allow it to more than double its enrollment to 200 children served.

Located in the West End of Bowling Green, The Foundry seeks to educate and empower children who are living in extreme poverty.

The preschool currently is ranked No. 1 among area schools for preparing students for Kindergarten.

In addition to the four grants awarded at the annual dinner, the Women’s Fund donated $10,000 to local relief efforts following the December 2021 tornadoes.

This donation brings the total community impact for the 2021-2022 membership year to $155,000.

“Such an impact would not be possible without the support of our generous and caring members who are committed to improving the lives of women, children and families in South Central Kentucky,” said Sandy Sealey, 2020-2022 chair.

