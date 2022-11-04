20th District State Representative race: Kevin Jackson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with the candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. Tonight, we’re with Kevin Jackson, Republican candidate for 20th District State Representative.

Now across the country, and here in Kentucky, a woman’s right to an abortion is being debated. Where do you stand on that issue? And why?

Gene, that’s probably the most debated and divisive issue that I have seen in my lifetime. And that’s one reason I’m really glad that the state legislature put that on the ballot in November, it should be up to the people. And you know, as a pro life candidate, I believe that what what amendment number two says is gene that you will not be entitled constitutionally to an abortion, and you will not use government funds to pay for that abortion. Now, what it does not say is that they cannot add things next year in the legislature. And I think that’s what’s going to happen. That’s what I’m hearing the winds are blowing that there could be some laws passed if amendment number two is passed, that would say in the case of rape, incest, the life of the mother, then those things would be exceptions to amendment number two, and I would hope that that would take place.

All right, you and your opponent both are great supporters of education. If you could change something in education, what would it be?

You know, Gene, I’ve spent 32 years in education and coaching at the high school level. I’ve been on the Warren County School Board for the past five years, I’ve seen a lot of good things in education. A few not so good. But you know, that’s with any, any profession. And I’m so glad that the state Republican legislature has funded KTRS the last four years that they’ve been in charge fully funded KTRS for retired teachers. I know as the school board member, we got the largest amount of money back from Frankfort this last year that we had ever gotten gotten. So I’m very appreciative that our Republican legislature has done that. Now are there some things we can do do better? Probably what I would like to see one thing Gene is, I would like to see our high schools, and our technical schools and our colleges work together a little more closely. In order to turn out students that are job ready, when they walk out of high school, they may have a two year degree that they got in high school, whatever it is. Now, the last statistic I saw was that 40% of work age adults and Kentucky are not working. Well. We’re bringing in all these new jobs to the Bowling Green Warren County area 2,000 jobs with the battery fact who’s going to work in those careers. So we’ve got to do a better job of preparing our students as they come out of high school in order to go directly into the workforce. So that would be one thing. I would like to gather people together and say what can we do to do a better job in that one area?

Okay. Now your opponent is Democrat incumbent Patti Minter. What separates you from her and your philosophies?

Well, you know, I think there’s a lot whether it’s Republican, Democrat, family values and issues. I think there’s a lot of different things gene that separate us. I think the biggest thing that the constituents of district 20 Bowling Green and Warren County can think about is we would have a seat at the table in Frankfort. The Republican legislature has a majority in the House, and we would have a seat at the table. I’ve been assured of that by the Speaker of the House. I talk to my friends who are who who are in the legislature now and they say our opponent will never have a seat at the table. With Bowling Green being the third largest city in the state of Kentucky, one of the two fastest growing communities in the state of Kentucky. We deserve somebody in Frankfort that will have a seat at that table when important decisions are being made about Bowling Green and Warren County, and I want to be that person for district 20.

