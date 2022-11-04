$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements

Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2.2 million in grant funding will go toward improving railroad crossings in 11 counties.

Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that the projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches and in some cases replacing approaches and crossings.

The statement said a Transportation Cabinet committee screened applications from railroad companies and Secretary Jim Gray approved 17 projects.

Companies agreed to a minimum 20% match.

Projects were approved in Jefferson, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Caldwell, Hardin, Bullitt, Fayette, Nelson, LaRue and Boone counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

