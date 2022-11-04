2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.

First question, since the War Between the States, basically, divisiveness in this nation has never been worse. Why is that and what can we do to fix it?

I think it’s because, you know, we’ve had a lot of focus on the top 1/10 of 1%, the top 1%, the top 10% There’s very little expression of concern for the 90%. You know, the group of us that Thomas Frank calls the American people. And we used to share in America’s prosperity from after World War Two up until about 1980. That 90% of the country got 70% of the increases in prosperity that ended in the late 90s. And it’s become a permanent fixture. So as the stock market goes higher and higher and higher, working, people aren’t sharing, regular folks aren’t sharing it. And I think that’s making things unstable.

And how would you fix it?

Well, my focus is, here’s my elevator speech to folks that I made. I don’t know if they’re Republican or Democrat, and I say my name is Hank, I’m running for Congress. I’m a damn Democrat. But I’m also a working person. And I think we need more working people in our government and virtually 100% agree with that idea.

And inflation, as you know, is eating away at incomes, taking away people’s retirement. How do we get control of that?

Well, the first thing I would have to say about this is inflation, is being caused by a bunch of things. But we have to be realistic here. The guy I’m running against Brett Guthrie, his personal net worth has inflated far more than any inflation the rest of us are experiencing. His net worth has gone up from when he entered Congress, he had $422,000. By 2018, he was up to $7.4 million. He got the largest PPP loan of any business in the United States of America, owned by a government official even ahead of President Trump. Trump got 2.8 million go through got 4.3 7 million. So his net worth has exploded. Yes, we are suffering through inflation. But I would say it’s related to the amount of wealth that members of Congress are creating for themselves. And Brett Guthrie is an incredible example of that.

And you think it has that much of an impact on the country’s inflation?

Well, all I know is that Brett Guthrie got relief, who got PPP relief, the largest in the country for any business owned by a government official, and then he voted against additional PPP support for the rest of us. I think the big driver of inflation right now is corporate profits. And because both of our parties are beholden to large corporations and very powerful and wealthy individuals, there’s not much that they can do about it at this point. And that would be something I would be focused on.

Last question, across the country and here in Kentucky. Abortion is a major issue, where do you stand on it and why?

First of all, I love babies, and every pregnancy I’ve been part of has come to term, even when it was very difficult. And so I am in favor of women having choice. Most of the women that I know that discuss abortion, they don’t want to have abortions, they need to have them. Now, I think we could also encourage birth. I don’t believe that making abortion illegal will stop it. It’ll just drive it underground, it’ll cause more deaths for other women. But we could reduce abortion with higher wages for working people safer workplaces. More time off so that folks who work have time to raise a child, a health care system that won’t clean you out if someone you love gets sick. These are a lot of ways that we can encourage folks to give birth and that would be wonderful. We can have a world where the rest of us are a little bit better educated, we’re healthier, and even a little bit better off and that’ll be a better world for everyone.

