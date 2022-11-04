2nd District U.S. Representative race: incumbent Congressman Brett Guthrie

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election. And WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie is running for reelection as our second district U.S. representative.

First question, short of the War Between the States, the divisiveness in this country; I don’t think it’s ever been worse. All time high. What what do you think is causing it? And how do we fix it?

Well, there’s a lot of been divisive throughout history. I mean, did read even the early congresses, and even Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton went at each other when they believed in completely different things. And I think the issue is, we do need to tone down the rhetoric. I’m one that never, I’m not a bomb thrower. And as most people know, it’s horrible. What happened to Paul Pelosi is what happened to Rand Paul, around in our own town. And so and after that happened, Rand Paul, I remember like late night television, making jokes about it, and then that’s just wrong. It’s just wrong. And so leaders have to behave themselves. And I was kind of attacked earlier this year in termite primary or brought up that, that I wasn’t, like, yelling and screaming at people. And it’s, it’s just not my style. And and so I think we need to, it’s okay to be different. It’s okay to have big arguments. And I think what’s driving it is both parties are ideological, different. I mean, back in the day, I think even just you know, maybe a generation ago, there are a lot of Democrats in the House that were conservatives from the south, there are a lot of Republicans, there’s not a single Republican from New England right now. And that may change next week. And that’s typically where kind of the more moderate Republicans came from. And so the parties you kind of like, their ideological one way or the other and, and so all we have to do is figure out how do we find are working together? And it actually works more than than you think that it does. There are a lot of things we pass out of the house in a bipartisan way. That doesn’t typically make cable news at night when we do things in a bipartisan way. But a lot of bills happen. But there’s some big discussions what direction we’re going healthcare is going to be single payer is it going to be market base is gonna be where people have access to their own doctor. I mean, those things are worth arguing over. But you need to do it in a way that’s not does. It isn’t divisive.

Now inflation is running rampant eating away people’s incomes, retirees retirement funds. How do we get that under control?

Destroyed retirement funds, of course, we spent so much money in the last year and a half that that that’s got to run his way through the system. And the Fed is trying to adjust the winters rates, which hurts people. I mean, it’s it was nice for everybody to get checks early. But then it comes, it comes back. Nothing’s easy. Nothing’s free. So yeah, it comes back to to work with us. We have to work through that. But the thing that we can make the biggest difference is energy prices. It takes so I had a trucker from Bowling Green tell me used to taking $500 a day to fill up his truck is taking $1,500 a day to do it. Now we have refineries offline. They just got tired of dealing with the regulations. And we won’t clean environment we want to work for but we have to give assurances to these energy companies. And you know, the President talks about and you know, inflation around the world. But if you look at deflation, countries that are most affected are the ones who make decisions to go towards a green New Deal. Germany, other places like that, is when you drive up energy prices, everything you buy to store comes to diesel, everything that that farmers equipment is diesel driven. And when you drive up to when you triple the price of diesel fuel, when you write when the price of gasoline to families are affected them. That’s the issue. And if we would sit down and have a sensible energy policy, which I think saying we’re going to stop fossil fuels and go to the go to non fossil fuels when it’s not ready. It’s not there. You have what we have we have chaos in the marketplace. And and that’s just disturbing. And I think we can we I know we can deal with it. If the President went on leash, the EPA to not ruin the environment, we actually dropped in ozone emissions more than any other include co2 emissions more than any other country under the Trump administration. And we have we are energy independent. So they’re not mutually exclusive.

One final question, across the nation and here in Kentucky, abortion is being debated. Where do you stand and why?

Well, I’m pro life I have that I believe that life begins at conception. I always have been I am one of the things that I’ve always felt that that should be the people decide. That’s the representatives of the people. I think it’s a predominantly estate issue. There is a move that I’m part of to put us have a national standard, a national standard which comes in California, and I think Virginia you can have abortion to the ninth month. I don’t think most Americans want abortion the ninth month what it you know, the the President always likes it compares to Europe, France has a 15 week with exceptions for life of the mother and raping incest. And that’s third month and with exceptions for life and it says at the federal level and lower than our state legislators decide if they want to go further.

